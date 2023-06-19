Myrtle Beach Pelicans head to playoffs for second straight season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are heading back to the playoffs again.
The Pelicans clinched a playoff spot after their 8-2 win on Sunday night over the Fredericksburg Nationals. The win improved their record to 38-25.
This means that the Pelicans have won the Carolina League South First-Half championship in back-to-back seasons.
The first half will conclude in Kannapolis with the series opener at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
This is the 13th time in franchise history that the Pelicans will be going to the playoffs.
