Myrtle Beach Pelicans head to playoffs for second straight season

The Pelicans clinched a playoff spot after their 8-2 win on Sunday night over the Fredericksburg Nationals.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are heading back to the playoffs again.

The Pelicans clinched a playoff spot after their 8-2 win on Sunday night over the Fredericksburg Nationals. The win improved their record to 38-25.

This means that the Pelicans have won the Carolina League South First-Half championship in back-to-back seasons.

The first half will conclude in Kannapolis with the series opener at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is the 13th time in franchise history that the Pelicans will be going to the playoffs.

