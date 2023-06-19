Grand Strand Humane Society hopes to push back rezoning vote to address concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society wants to work with its potential future neighbors to address concerns surrounding the shelter’s new building.

The shelter put in a rezoning request that would allow it to put a new building off River Oaks Drive near August Plantation Drive. The property sits on more than 100 acres of land, but the humane society said it only plans to build on about three acres.

But the proposal has been met with some pushback from neighbors.

People who live in the area said they are concerned about noise from the new building and how it could impact the ecosystem and property values.

“If I lose some value, that’s part of my retirement benefits in terms of how I plan to live out the rest of my life. It’s gonna put a kink in that,” neighbor Bill Snyder said.

The first reading for the rezoning request is on the Horry County Council agenda for Tuesday.

But Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Jess Wnuk said she has asked the request be deferred to the July 18 meeting.

“We have officially asked county council for a deferral to their July 18 meeting so that we can continue having these conversations with neighbors and so that we can continue working together to find middle ground and allow this project to move forward,” Wnuk said.

Councilman Dennis Disabato told WMBF News he expects the deferral request to be denied. He added that he expects the first reading of the rezoning request to be denied as well.

The Grand Strand Humane Society is urging its supporters to reach out to their councilmember and attend Tuesday’s meeting which begins at 6 p.m.

