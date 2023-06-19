Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand Humane Society hopes to push back rezoning vote to address concerns

Rendering of the proposed new location for the Grand Strand Humane Society off River Oaks Drive.
Rendering of the proposed new location for the Grand Strand Humane Society off River Oaks Drive.(WMBF)
By Steven Schlink
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society wants to work with its potential future neighbors to address concerns surrounding the shelter’s new building.

The shelter put in a rezoning request that would allow it to put a new building off River Oaks Drive near August Plantation Drive. The property sits on more than 100 acres of land, but the humane society said it only plans to build on about three acres.

But the proposal has been met with some pushback from neighbors.

RELATED COVERAGE:

People who live in the area said they are concerned about noise from the new building and how it could impact the ecosystem and property values.

“If I lose some value, that’s part of my retirement benefits in terms of how I plan to live out the rest of my life. It’s gonna put a kink in that,” neighbor Bill Snyder said.

The first reading for the rezoning request is on the Horry County Council agenda for Tuesday.

But Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Jess Wnuk said she has asked the request be deferred to the July 18 meeting.

“We have officially asked county council for a deferral to their July 18 meeting so that we can continue having these conversations with neighbors and so that we can continue working together to find middle ground and allow this project to move forward,” Wnuk said.

Councilman Dennis Disabato told WMBF News he expects the deferral request to be denied. He added that he expects the first reading of the rezoning request to be denied as well.

The Grand Strand Humane Society is urging its supporters to reach out to their councilmember and attend Tuesday’s meeting which begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking people to boat cautiously along the Intracoastal Waterway on...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash
The National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic on...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret forms over Atlantic
Keeping an eye on the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Coroner’s office: 41-year-old man killed in two-car crash in North Myrtle Beach
A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
Reward offered for information in deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic on...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret forms over Atlantic
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Coroner’s office: 41-year-old man killed in two-car crash in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue is asking people to boat cautiously along the Intracoastal Waterway on...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash
Lewis Ray Stewart and Cassidy Diane Loper
Drug trafficking suspect caught in vent trying to escape jail, deputies say