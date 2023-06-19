Grand Strand business shares technology to protect docks during hurricanes

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Dune walkovers, piers and boating docks take a beating every time a hurricane hits the Grand Strand, and one business wants to help protect the pathways to some of our favorite places.

Hurricane Ian damaged or destroyed several docks in the South Strand, but Bryan Pratt, the owner of Fiberglass Solution, said he came outside to find their dock perfectly intact.

Pratt said his dock didn’t have any damages from the storm because it’s made from structural fiberglass.

He said the flexible material lasts decades longer than the wood typically used to build docks.

Unlike its wooden counterparts, structural fiberglass will not rot, it’s installed with a bolt system that doesn’t float and its small openings let storm surge flow right through rather than ripping it apart.

Pratt said while a dock built from structural fiberglass will cost more upfront, you’ll save money in the long run because you won’t have to repair or replace it every hurricane season.

“If we just look took the technology in today’s world in engineering the problem is gone and it will cost less money. Just replacing stuff time and time again is just so expensive,” said Pratt.

Pratt said not only is structural fiberglass low maintenance and corrosion resistant, but the material is also less harmful to the environment than treated lumber or other metals used to build docks.

He said their goal is to help others increase their property value, lower dock maintenance and avoid rebuilding every time there’s a storm.

Pratt said they’ve also built fiberglass beach access points in other states, but just got approved to build them here in South Carolina.

He said he hopes you’ll start seeing them pop up along our coasts soon.

