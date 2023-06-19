Submit a Tip
Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity hosts town hall with Sen. Scott in Myrtle Beach

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Scott plans to begin airing ads in Iowa and New Hampshire early next week as he prepares for an expected 2024 Republican presidential campaign. The ad buy, valued at about $5.5 million, is scheduled to run through the first GOP presidential debate in late August.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach will be in the national spotlight on Tuesday.

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity is coming to the Grand Strand to host a town hall with South Carolina U.S. Senator and GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott.

Scott announced in May that he is running and hoping to get the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

The town hall will be held at the John T. Rhodes Sports Center. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. with the town hall starting at 5 p.m.

It will then air from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

People can register to be at the event, but organizers warn that registering does not guarantee admission and seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

