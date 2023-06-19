Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity hosts town hall with Sen. Scott in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach will be in the national spotlight on Tuesday.

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity is coming to the Grand Strand to host a town hall with South Carolina U.S. Senator and GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott.

Scott announced in May that he is running and hoping to get the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

MORE INFORMATION | Town Hall Registration

The town hall will be held at the John T. Rhodes Sports Center. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. with the town hall starting at 5 p.m.

It will then air from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

People can register to be at the event, but organizers warn that registering does not guarantee admission and seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

