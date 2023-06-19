Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret forms over Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic on...
The National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic on Monday afternoon.(Source: WMBF Weather)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Three quickly formed into Tropical Storm Bret on Monday afternoon.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 11.3 North, longitude 42.2 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 21 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

It’s important to note that this storm does not pose a threat to the United States and it’s very likely we will see this storm turn to the north with time.

A stronger storm will turn quickly to the north and back out into the Atlantic.

A weaker storm will try to meander closer to the Caribbean, where even then, the storm will encounter more wind shear with time.

We will of course keep an eye on this system and our other chance of development in the tropics this week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

