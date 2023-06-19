FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms this afternoon, rest of the week turns gloomy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast this week turns unsettled and gloomy. That’s just one of many reasons to get outside today & enjoy the sunshine while we have it.

TODAY

We begin the work week with partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the beaches. The further inland you go, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

As we head into the afternoon hours, the risk for showers & storms returns to the forecast. Today will be the driest day for the entire area this week! Don’t let the small chance of rain stop you from getting outside today or heading to the beach or pool!

THIS WEEK

An area of low pressure to our west will be responsible for this unsettled forecast. A “cut-off” low will meander through the southeast this week. Why that’s important? Southerly winds will enhance tropical moisture into the Carolinas and the Deep South over the next several days. With this low being “cut-off”, it’s going to be a slow-moving system. Sometimes, these low pressure systems can be in the same state/area for days. Which is why our forecast turns just downright gloomy at times.

Highs Tuesday-Friday are going to struggle. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. More clouds will be around the area through the middle of the week but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some sunshine. There will be times of sun in between showers & storms each day, but don’t count on this forecast being the best for the beach by any means.

Tropical moisture will move into the area on Tuesday and continue through the end of the work week. I wish I could tell you that our forecast dries out for the weekend, but there’s even some data that suggests the first half of the weekend is on the soggy end. So what does this mean? Tuesday through the end of the week will feature rounds of showers & storms. While there will be some dry times, each day will feature rounds of showers & storms. Each location this week is going to be different. There will be some times where the heaviest rain misses you. There will also be some times where you pick up what feels like the worst forecast ever. These showers & storms are going to change daily. The best thing we can tell you, download the First Alert Weather App and let’s take it one day at a time. Rain chances increase to 60% on Tuesday and remain high through the first half of the weekend.

When all is said and done, rainfall totals look to add up quickly. Right now, 2-3″ of rain looks to be likely. An idea of higher totals looks possible, especially to the northwest.

