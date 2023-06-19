FIRST ALERT: “100% chance of development”, Tropical Depression expected today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have a 100% chance of development in the Atlantic. Yep, you read that right. The first tropical wave is expected to become a tropical depression today with a 100% chance of development.

A 100% chance of development. Yep. You read that right. (WMBF)

Satellite images indicate that the area of low pressure located roughly midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles has become better organized overnight and is close to becoming a tropical cyclone. If current trends continue, advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression later today. This system is forecast to move generally westward at 15 to 20 mph with further development across the central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of this week. The chance of development is at 100%. The next name would be Tropical Storm Bret.

A stronger storm would turn north earlier, where a weaker storm would continue to drift west. (WMBF)

It’s important to note that this storm does not pose a threat to the United States and it’s very likely we will see this storm turn to the north with time. A stronger storm will turn quickly to the north and back out into the Atlantic. A weaker storm will try to meander closer to the Caribbean, where even then, the storm will encounter more wind shear with time. We will of course keep an eye on this system and our other chance of development in the tropics this week.

The second wave also poses a threat to become a tropical depression this week. (WMBF)

Meanwhile, a second system is right behind the first tropical wave. Showers and thunderstorms have increased in association with that second tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next few days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 40% over the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.