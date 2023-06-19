Coroner’s office: 41-year-old man killed in two-car crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-car crash on Sunday night in North Myrtle Beach claimed a man’s life.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy announced a 41-year-old man from Longs died in the wreck on the bridge of Robert Edge Parkway.

Bellamy said the victim was a passenger in one of the cars and died at the scene.

She added that other people involved in the crash were taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

The name of the 41-year-old victim will be released once the family has been notified.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.

We have reached out to police to find out what led up to the crash and how many people were hurt.

