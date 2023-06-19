Carolina Brotherhood rides through Grand Strand to honor fallen officers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some special guests rode through the Grand Strand on Monday to honor their fallen brothers.

The Carolina Brotherhood cyclists started the day off in Conway and then rode to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department where they honored Sgt. Gordon Best and his family.

Best died in the line of duty on Jan. 1, 2021. He was killed in a crash while responding to a call for service at Barefoot Resort.

The Carolina Brotherhood organization is made up of emergency responders and their families from across the Carolinas. It was started by two Charlotte firefighters and has grown to over 100 emergency responders.

Their mission is to provide financial and emotional support for the families of emergency responders who become sick, hurt or die in the line of duty.

“We appreciate you all for not only honoring our brother today but for your dedication to an awesome cause,” the North Myrtle Beach Police Department posted.

The Carolina Brotherhood said they are riding 88 miles on Monday. During that ride, they will also be honoring fallen Horry County police officer Melton Gore, Marion County Deputy Jonathan Price and Lake City police Lt. John Stewart.

During Monday’s ride, they will also be stopping at the Shallotte Fire Department, Bolivia Fire Department and end the day at the Wilmington Fire Headquarters.

