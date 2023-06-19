Submit a Tip
1 missing after boating crash in Intracoastal Waterway, SCDNR says

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called Sunday night to the Intracoastal Waterway and...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called Sunday night to the Intracoastal Waterway and Burcale Road for a boat crash.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dive teams are searching for a person who has been reported missing after a boating crash in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. near Burcale Road on the Intracoastal Waterway.

SCDNR said a jon boat collided with a dock.

The agency said its dive team is handling the search and officers are in the early stages of the investigation.

Horry County Fire Rescue’s Marine Rescue and Dive Team are also helping in the search.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

