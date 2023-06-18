WMBF News wins 2 Southeast Emmy awards

ATLANTA (WMBF) - WMBF News took home a pair of Emmys Saturday night at the Southeast Emmy Awards Ceremony in Atlanta.

WMBF News won the top prize for best daytime/evening newscast in the smaller market category for WMBF News at 6.

The winning entry was highlighted by coverage of the trial involving the now-convicted killer of Brittanee Drexel.

Photojournalist George Hansen also took home an Emmy for news photography.

WMBF was the only station in the Myrtle Beach/Florence market to win awards at Saturday’s ceremony.

