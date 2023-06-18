WMBF News wins 2 Southeast Emmy awards
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WMBF) - WMBF News took home a pair of Emmys Saturday night at the Southeast Emmy Awards Ceremony in Atlanta.
WMBF News won the top prize for best daytime/evening newscast in the smaller market category for WMBF News at 6.
The winning entry was highlighted by coverage of the trial involving the now-convicted killer of Brittanee Drexel.
Photojournalist George Hansen also took home an Emmy for news photography.
WMBF was the only station in the Myrtle Beach/Florence market to win awards at Saturday’s ceremony.
