Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Charleston ceremony to mark 16 years since fire killed 9 firefighters

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nine city of Charleston firefighters killed in a 2007 furniture store fire in West Ashley will be remembered Sunday night.

An annual remembrance ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, located at 1807 Savannah Highway on the site of the former Sofa Super Store, which burned to the ground on the night of June 18, 2007.

The names of the nine firefighters, who have come to be known as the Charleston 9, are read during the ceremony:

Family members of the nine victims are expected to attend and will receive priority seating along with past members of the fire department. Seating during the ceremony is limited but the public is invited to attend.

Parking is likewise limited and the city recommends carpooling. Limited parking will be available in a vacant lot off of Wappoo Road near the West Ashley Bikeway, but the Memorial Park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available during the remembrance ceremony.

A firefighter statue watches over the Charleston 9 Memorial Park in West Ashley.
A firefighter statue watches over the Charleston 9 Memorial Park in West Ashley.(Live 5)

Members of the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team and the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on the site to offer support.

City firefighters began a 24-hour standing watch at the flagpole of the mark at midnight Sunday morning.

At the time this was the highest firefighter fatality in the U.S. since the September 11 attacks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bret likely to form in the next few days
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
Sunny Father's Day
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Father’s Day followed by a soggy week ahead
17-year-old Seth Enzor on the beach.
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: 17-year-old says he’s lucky to be alive after man rescues him from rip current in Holden Beach
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is the first in the United States to receive the ForenScope...
Myrtle Beach police first in country to receive contactless fingerprint system

Latest News

Watch the final round of the U.S. Open on WMBF News
FILE - Voters fill out their ballots at a primary polling place, Feb. 29, 2020, in North...
South Carolina GOP sets Feb. 24 date for first-in-the-South presidential primary
Jason Grier
CMPD detective dies following health complications
WMBF News wins 2 EMMYs
WMBF News wins 2 Southeast Emmy awards