Watch the final round of the U.S. Open on WMBF News

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WMBF) - You can catch final round coverage of this year’s U.S. Open on WMBF News on Sunday.

Live coverage from the Los Angeles Country Club begins at 1 p.m. on WMBF News and can also be streamed on Peacock.

Click here to view the updated leaderboard.

Due to NBC’s coverage of the final round, WMBF News at 6 will not air Sunday. Download the WMBF News app or stay on our website for the latest headlines and breaking news.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

