Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. A state trooper and a suspect were both killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A state trooper and a suspect were killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said.

Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities found the man shortly before 3 p.m. in Walker Township, about 21 miles (33 km) east of Lewistown. The shooter and a trooper were then killed during the resulting shootout, state police said in a news release.

The name of the trooper and the suspect who died and the name and condition of the wounded trooper were not immediately available.

Officials said Saturday evening there was no threat to the public.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital where the injured trooper was being treated, state police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical development continues to increase
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Lakota Hunt, 27, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and...
Helicopter, K-9 used to help track down murder suspect in Robeson County
Deputies find stolen firearms, motorcycles, ATV in Darlington County search; 3 charged
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Former President Trump to celebrate Independence Day in South Carolina

Latest News

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home