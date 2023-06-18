Deputies: 18-year-old shot at Marion County nightclub

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said an 18-year-old was shot early Saturday at a Pee Dee nightclub.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The victim told deputies they were shot at Club Fuzions, located in Marion.

Officials also said dozens of shell casings were found in the club’s parking lot.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8399.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.