CMPD detective dies following health complications

Jason Grier was 38 years old.
Jason Grier
Jason Grier(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died following health complications, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Sunday.

Jason Grier died Saturday night at age 38.

According to CMPD, he joined the department in October 2002 and was part of the Anti-Crime Unit.

“Please join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with his family during this difficult time,” Jennings posted in a tweet.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

