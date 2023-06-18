Reward offered for information in deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A reward is now being offered for any information about a deadly hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department provided an update Sunday, posting a flyer from Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry on its Facebook page. The flyer mentions a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information regarding the hit-and-run death of 30-year-old Nelson Green, Jr.

We need our community's help. . The Myrtle Beach Police Department needs help from our community in solving this case.... Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Authorities said the incident happened in the area of Stalvey Avenue and Jennings Street in the early morning hours of May 18.

Patricia Green, the victim’s mother, told WMBF Investigates that she heard the sounds of someone screaming for help outside her home and later found her son, Nelson Green Jr., who told her he had been hit by a vehicle.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office later confirmed Nelson Green Jr. died at the hospital five hours after the incident happened.

Documents WMBF Investigates obtained through a Freedom of Information Act state MBPD officers were later called to the scene to check on a man lying in the roadway who was discovered to have severe injuries.

The report continued saying upon further investigation it was determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle.

The family once again spoke to WMBF Investigates late last week, still demanding answers a month later.

“We’re being re-victimized, we’re in a constant state of feeling like we’re a victim. Not only because Nelson is not here, but also to the fact that no one is hearing us,” said Maria Hoyte, a close family friend.

“Maria shouldn’t have had to call y’all,” added Patricia Green. “It should have been out like I said. But then they’re gonna wait until after it was already aired, that you aired it to put some air on it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-007939. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or submit a tip online.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.