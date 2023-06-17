Young firefighters, first responders make their mark at South Carolina Firefighters Association conference

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Firefighter’s Association members from across the state have been in Myrtle Beach this week for their annual conference.

The week-long event included workshops designed to help firefighters grow in their leadership skills and focus as first responders. Some of the workshops included EMS training, mental health awareness and tactical training.

This year’s event also featured a large display of emergency response vehicles and dozens of vendors from across the nation. All are housed inside the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Event organizers said that thousands came through the doors throughout the convention. Our crew saw hundreds come through the doors in the few hours they were there.

“Work on the development of teamship and team skills...working together as one, working together as all. Fire departments are all over the state of South Carolina but we’re all working towards the same mission,” said Rickie Jenkins, of Dorchester County Fire Rescue.

But the conference wasn’t just for adult firefighters. The Explorer Cadet program made its mark on Friday as well.

Explorer Cadets is a program for teenagers ages 14 through 18 who have hopes of becoming firefighters. They get to participate in training with adult firefighters and learn the skills required to be successful as a first responder.

Program leaders say the goal is to train young people so they are equipped with leadership skills and various certifications by the time they turn 18.

During the South Carolina Firefighters Association conference Friday, roughly 60 cadets competed in a challenge.

The challenge included a speed test for putting on turnout gear as well as another speed test for putting the gear on, attaching the hose to a fire hydrant and running the hose to the opposite side of the room.

“It’s really helped me to grow in talking to people and helping the community,” said Joseph White, a Junior Captain with the Explorer Cadets. “Like I have something to go for every day and [get to] help out with everybody. Now I have a role in the junior department, I’m the Junior Captain, so I’m over all the juniors.”

White won an award for his work on Friday.

Another award-winning cadet, Brooke Custer also reflected on her experience.

“It’s meant a lot to me because I have learned a lot of leadership and teamwork,” she said. “It’s really important in life just to learn that, so it’s really helped me.”

Those who are interested in becoming an Explorer Cadet are encouraged to reach out to their local fire department.

The South Carolina Firefighter’s Association conference ends tomorrow with the transfer of leadership from one association president to the next.

