FIRST ALERT: Summer-Like weekend with increasing hazy skies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have the perfect weather to head out to the beach and the pool this weekend. We’ll stay sunny and warm for the next few days.

SMOKE AND HAZE TO RETURN

Smoke and haze from Canadian wild fires will drift into the region again this weekend. In addition, smoke from a large wildfire burning near Wilmington could occasionally drift into the area. Hazy skies will be the result, but at this time, no major air quality issues are expected.

TODAY

An area of high pressure moves in for the weekend which will bring plenty of sunshine and minimal rain chances. Temperatures are going to be warm to warm today with highs in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. Overall, a great day to be at the beach or the pool, just make sure you put the sunscreen on because the UV Index is at 10 today.

TONIGHT

The weather continues to stay dry tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to remain mild in the upper 60s to low 70s across our area

FATHER’S DAY

For all the amazing fathers at there, I’m giving y’all another beautiful day to spend it outside with your family. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching in the mid 80s along the coastline and low 90s across the Pee Dee. Rain chances will remain low but the sea breeze has a chance to trigger an isolated shower in the afternoon.

RAIN ON THE WAY

A more unsettled weather pattern will develop next week as an area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere develops over the Deep South. This will help to push moisture into the region for off and on chances of showers and storms. While no day is a washout, rain chances do increase to as high as 60% by next Wednesday and Thursday.

