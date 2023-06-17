Fire reported at Johnsonville plant, officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Emergency officials in the Pee Dee are asking residents to avoid the scene of a large fire.

In a Facebook post by Florence County Emergency Medical Services, the agency said the blaze was reported at the Wellman Industries plant in Johnsonville located off Kingsburg Highway.

Please avoid the area on Kingsburg Hwy in Johnsonville at Wellman Industries. There is a very large structure fire. ... Posted by Florence County Emergency Medical Services on Friday, June 16, 2023

Drivers are being asked to use Railroad Avenue to Main Street to get around some parts of the area, but may not be suitable for large trucks.

“Please be safe and make sure to give all of the first responders the safe areas they need to work,” Florence County EMS further wrote.

