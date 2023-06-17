Deputies locate dogs in Marlboro County animal cruelty investigation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four dogs were seized by authorities in the Pee Dee as part of a search warrant regarding animal cruelty.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that deputies, along with the Humane Society of Marlboro County, looked into a home in the Clio area. The scene was discovered after investigators with the sheriff’s office were checking in on drug complaints in the area.

Along with the four adult dogs, deputies also found two dead animal carcasses at the scene that attracted a number of buzzards.

The dogs were also found to have “inadequate water, food and housing to include both shelter and shade,” according to the department.

Photos provided by deputies show two of the dogs with their ribs showing, chained up and with plainly visible injuries.

Deputies said the dogs are now in the care of the Humane Society of Marlboro County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-479-5603.

