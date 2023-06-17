Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance of development has now increased to 60%.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development
Elijah Bates
18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
Coroner identifies 27-year-old woman, victim of fatal accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet
If you are not in an evacuation zone, it's best to ride out the storm with some hurricane hacks.
Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put
Georgetown Police say four teens are in custody in connection to a pair of fights at Georgetown...
Georgetown Co. teacher suspended after students raced ATVs in school parking lot

Latest News

2023 WMBF First Alert Hurricane Special - Part 3
2023 WMBF First Alert Hurricane Special - Part 2
2023 WMBF First Alert Hurricane Special - Part 1
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says
Fire reported at Johnsonville plant, officials say