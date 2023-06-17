Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical development increasing
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Lakota Hunt, 27, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and...
Helicopter, K-9 used to help track down murder suspect in Robeson County
Deputies find stolen firearms, motorcycles, ATV in Darlington County search; 3 charged
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Former President Trump to celebrate Independence Day in South Carolina

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of...
Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the...
Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash
The remembrance ceremony will start promptly at 7 p.m. at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, the...
Ceremony to honor ‘Charleston 9′ 16 years later