Woman accused of throwing baby against outside wall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threw her baby against an outside wall.

According to an arrest sheet issued by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, they were called to the 200 block of Hoskins Mill Lane. When they arrived, a witness said he saw an eight-month-old baby thrown against the outside wall of an apartment complex and afterward, the child’s mother drove off in a white car.

Another witness identified the mother as Shanelle Ridgeway.

Medic was called and when they arrived, placed the baby in a cervical collar. They said the girl had bruises on her forehead and shoulder.

Ridgeway came back and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, officers said.

