Getting Real with Real Estate

What to know about hurricane insurance

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Before hurricane season hits, it’s important to make sure your home is properly insured.

In South Carolina, if your home is purchased with a loan, you are required to carry homeowner insurance, with hurricane insurance. Hurricane insurance can be written in an insurance policy as either wind and hail coverage or named storm coverage.

My Carolinas Insurance Producer Alison Hudson had key tips to know how to tell the difference.

“If it’s written as wind and hail,” she said. “Any way that your home is damaged by wind or hail, you would have a certain deductible for that. If it’s written by named storm, as soon as the storm is named in the Atlantic, then that deductible will come into play.”

Officials also advise people to take photos before they evacuate and make a list of their special belonging. This will ensure you get full compensation for your assets.

If you do have to evacuate, it’s important to keep receipts of hotel rooms, gas, food, and anything else you might spend money on because some policies may provide additional reimbursement.

