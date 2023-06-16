‘We’re being re-victimized’: Myrtle Beach family still without answers in deadly hit-and-run investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach family is still demanding for answers in the hit and run death of their loved one, Nelson Green Junior.

Green’s close family friend, Maria Hoyte said, “We’re being re-victimized, we’re in a constant state of feeling like we’re a victim. Not only because Nelson is not here, but also to the fact that no one is hearing us.”

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is now asking for help nearly a month after a man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run.

“His family deserves justice during this trying time, and those responsible to be held accountable,” the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, which included a video message that can be viewed below.

Authorities said the incident happened in the area of Stalvey Avenue and Jennings Street in the early morning hours of May 18.

The call for information also comes nearly two weeks after members of the victim’s family, including his mother, spoke with WMBF Investigates about what happened.

Patricia Green said she heard the sounds of someone screaming for help outside her home and later found her son, Nelson Green Jr., who told her he had been hit by a vehicle.

Nelson’s mom said even if an arrest is made it won’t bring back her only son.

“Maria shouldn’t have had to call ya’ll, it should have been out like I said. But then they’re gonna wait until after it was already aired, that you aired i,t to put some air on it,” Green said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office later confirmed Nelson Green Jr., 30, died at the hospital five hours after the incident happened.

Documents WMBF Investigates obtained through a Freedom of Information Act state MBPD officers were later called to the scene to check on a man lying in the roadway who was discovered to have severe injuries.

The report continued saying upon further investigation it was determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-007939.

