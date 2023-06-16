Submit a Tip
Truck crashes into Columbia cemetery, ruining several gravesites

Truck crashes into Columbia cemetery causing damage to multiple tombstones and gravesites.
Truck crashes into Columbia cemetery causing damage to multiple tombstones and gravesites.(Leevy's Funeral Home)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with a Columbia funeral service and cemetery are reporting a driver crashed into a cemetery and ruined several gravesites.

Administration with Leevy’s Funeral Home says a truck crashed in the front section of Lincoln Cemetery on Farrow Road knocking over 12 tombstones and several graves.

If you believe your family has been impacted by the collision, officials encourage you to call Earl Scott at 803-771-7799 so it can be reported to the driver’s insurance and the damaged tombstones can be replaced.

