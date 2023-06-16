State police arrest Lake City man after deadly Saturday shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City man is facing a charge after police say he fatally shot someone at an apartment complex in Kingtree.

Erick Raquim McCrea, 25, is charged with murder, according to the Kingstree Police Department.

Officers say the shooting happened late Saturday night at the LaNue Floyd Village Apartments on Wilson Bouie Boulevard.

The victim, who Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand identified as 20-year-old Antwine McFadden, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and pronounced dead.

McCrea was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Friday afternoon “without incident,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Kingstree Police Chief Kipp Coker says more charges may be pending. A booking photo for McCrea has not yet been made available.

Anyone who has any additional information about this shooting is asked to contact Investigator Brandon McCants at 843-372-3062.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.