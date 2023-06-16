Sheriff’s office denies request for calls made by woman charged in Folly Beach crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is refusing to release recordings of jailhouse calls made by the woman charged in the death of a newlywed bride on Folly Beach in April.

The sheriff’s office released audio and video from the calls made by Jamie Komoroski to the Post and Courier after they requested the recordings through a Freedom of Information Act Request.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide after the April 28 crash.

Weeks after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided the recordings to the newspaper, they denied a request from Live 5 News. They said that after that initial release, “counsel and other interested” parties were concerned that similar releases would “interfere with the administration of justice”.

Authorities say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Ave. One passenger of the golf cart died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Samantha Miller who had just gotten married earlier in the evening.

Three other occupants of the golf cart were seriously hurt, including the groom Aric Hutchinson. Two of the victims were taking the newlywed couple back to their rental home when they were struck, a report states.

At the time of the crash, Komoroski was driving 65 mph, according to police.

A blood toxicology report shows that Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was 0.261 the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office did provide logs of calls made by Komoroski since she has been in jail.

Calls records show she attempted to make 271 calls during her first 23 days in jail, from April 29 to May 21. Of those calls, only 128 were completed. Call logs show the calls averaged about 10 minutes in length.

The sheriff’s office also sent their tablet policy for inmates. Inmates are issued tablets at dress out, and there are time limits and restrictions on what time of day when the tablets can be used.

