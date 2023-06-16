SCDNR removes injured bear from tree in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called out to Dillon County because of an injured bear.

The agency said biologists from its Wildlife Section, along with officers from its law enforcement division and local officers, removed the hurt bear from a tree.

SCDNR said that due to the bear’s injury, it had to be humanely euthanized.

It’s not clear how the bear got hurt.

SCDNR reminds people in the community to secure or remove food sources such as grills, pet food, garbage or bird feeders to avoid attracting bears.

The agency said if a bear remains a problem after those attractants have been removed, then call SCDNR.

