Robeson County investigators searching for wanted man seen leaving death investigation scene

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a death investigation.

The sheriff confirmed on Friday that deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators were called to the 7000 block of N.C. Highway 904.

Investigators are trying to find 27-year-old Lakota Hunt from Lumberton. They said he was seen walking away from the shooting scene.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black and red shirt with cut off sleeves, a black doo-rag, blue jeans and brown boots. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office released a picture of Hunt but said that since it was taken he has shaved his facial hair and has a receding hairline.

Anyone who comes in contact with him is asked to call 911 immediately.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released later.

