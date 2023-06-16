Submit a Tip
NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for latest social media incident involving a gun

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the...
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday, June 16, 2023.(Brandon Dill | AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday.

Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated, the NBA said. It is the second time he has been suspended in the last three months for showing a firearm on social media, following an eight-game suspension in March.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

