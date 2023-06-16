Myrtle Beach police first in country to receive contactless fingerprint system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is the first in the United States to receive the ForenScope 8K and Contactless Laboratory Fingerprint System.

The brand-new technology was possible through a grant and allows investigators to pick up fingerprints without having to touch anything.

It’s all digital, avoiding the risk of tampering with any evidence. The system also detects bodily fluids and gunshot residue allowing investigators to use it on pretty much any crime.

“With it being able to get fingerprints, bodily fluids, helping out with counterfeit bills, gunshot residue. There’s a multitude of different things it can be used for,” said MBPD Cpl. Chris Starling. “You name the crime and it’s hopefully something we can find a way to use it for.”

The MBPD’s crime scene team is still learning how to use the new system. Soon, however, the department says they’ll be able to take it out to active scenes and use it right then and there.

Investigators said this new system is more efficient and would help them solve crimes faster.

