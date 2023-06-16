Myrtle Beach to host annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF/AP) - The city of Myrtle Beach is gearing up for its annual Juneteenth Celebration at Charlie’s Place.

The celebration is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature a unity parade, live music, poetry and Gullar Geechee storytelling.

It is free to attend.

Juneteenth marks when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free — which occurred June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

For more information on the event, contact the City of Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services.

TRAFFIC ALERTS

In preparation for the celebration, the city of Myrtle Beach has announced several road closures:

Carver Street (between 18th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North) will close from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carver Street (between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 18th Avenue North) will close from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Oak Street (between Broadway Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue) will close from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mr. Joe White Avenue (between Dunbar Street and Oak Street) will close from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

