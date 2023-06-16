Myrtle Beach festival to celebrate diversity, southern hospitality

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An annual Myrtle Beach festival is returning for its fourth year, and organizers say it promises to be the best one yet.

The Myrtle Beach International Culture Festival aims to showcase the “melting pot” of cultures in the Grand Strand.

The festival’s creator, Lisa Coombs, who works for event host Kirky Entertainment and Event Planning, says she takes pride in the diverse community.

“Myrtle Beach International Culture Festival is our way of showcasing the richness of different cultures that call this beach home,” Coombs says. “It’s a celebration of unity, acceptance and appreciation for the contributions that each culture brings to our community.”

The festival will feature international food and multiple cultural performances, according to a news release. It takes place on June 25 from noon to 10 p.m.

Organizers say the reigning Miss United States, Lily K. Donaldson, will be there to greet people from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

