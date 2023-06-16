Submit a Tip
‘I truly do feel very lucky’: 17-year-old says he’s lucky to be alive after man rescues him from rip current in Holden Beach

A 17-year-old boy says he is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a rip current, thanks to a man that was in the right place at the right time.
By WECT Staff and Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 17-year-old boy says he is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a rip current, thanks to Timothy Turner, a man that was in the right place at the right time to rescue him.

“There are people out there in rip currents. So, I quickly grabbed my board and ran towards the rip currents. A 17-year-old and probably a 45-year-old out there in the water. And they were out of energy.”” Turner said.

When Turner isn’t riding the waves at Holden Beach, he’s in the sand making sure everyone is safe.

But things took a turn for the worse when two people got caught in a rip current about 50 yards out from the shore.

Enzor says he started to feel the water pull him under, but it wasn’t until five minutes later that he realized he was stuck in a rip current.

“I was still just swimming trying to get out. And at one point, I’ve gotten fairly close to getting back to where I could touch and where I’d be able to get back to shore. And I got pulled back under and I’m not sure. I’m not really sure if I passed out or something, but . . . I came back up and I was much further out than where I was. So, it was very scary to know, I wouldn’t be able to get out there alone in any way,” Enzor says.

Enzor is from Columbus County, and he says he didn’t know how to get out of the rip current since he didn’t grow up going to the beach much.

Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Pete Grendze says that anyone going in the water should know what to do in that situation.

“The biggest thing that you can do is not panic. If you’re not a strong swimmer, if you can just float, a lot of times rip current will, once it pops you out, you’ll be able to either traverse along the shoreline and ease your way back in. Get hold of somebody and have them call 911 so you can get the help there,” Grendze said.

Thankfully for Enzor, the incident didn’t scare him but instead taught him a lesson for the next time he comes back to the beach.

“That was a very difficult situation, I don’t think very many people would have been able to save me. I would just like to express my gratitude. thanks to Mr. Tim again, and how lucky I am for him to be out there,” Enzor said.

Thankful that Turner put his life on the line to save his.

