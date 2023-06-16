Submit a Tip
Hurricane Special: Historic hurricanes that shaped the Grand Strand and how we prepare

WMBF First Alert Hurricane Special(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand is officially in the thick of hurricane season.

While many residents have been through their fair share of hurricanes, thousands of people have moved to the Grand Strand, and the WMBF First Alert team wants everyone to be prepared.

SPECIAL SECTION | WMBF First Alert Hurricane Center

The WMBF First Alert Hurricane Special dives into the historic hurricanes that have changed the Grand Strand into what it is today.

We also look into the lessons learned, and what you and your family need to do now in order to be safe from a powerful hurricane.

Watch Jamie Arnold and the First Alert Weather Team provide the hurricane information you need to know during our 30-minute special, which airs at 7 p.m. Friday.

