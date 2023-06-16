Horry County Fire Rescue provides estimated completion dates for 3 new fire stations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Work is underway on three Horry County Fire Rescue stations.

Crews broke ground in late 2022 on the fire stations that will help serve the Longs area, Conway area and Forestbrook area.

Horry County Fire Rescue shared an update on Friday to give a better idea of when the fire stations will be completed.

Fire Station 5, which is located on Highway 31 East, and Fire Station 14, located on Highway 905, are expected to be completed in early 2024.

Fire Station 4 on Burcale Road has an estimated completion date in mid-2024.

“We love to see this work underway, as these stations are the hubs for emergency response in the communities that make up Horry County,” HCFR posted on Facebook.

The agency hopes the three new fire stations will help them keep up with the growing number of people moving to Horry County.

