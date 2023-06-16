Helicopter, K-9 used to help track down murder suspect in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A five-hour manhunt came to an end on Friday when authorities arrested a 27-year-old Lumberton man accused of fatally shooting someone and fleeing the scene.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:55 a.m. to the 7000 block of NC Highway 904 to a report of someone being shot during a dispute.

After arriving, deputies found a man, identified as 30-year-old John Casey Caulder, dead inside a passenger van.

Lakota Hunt was arrested in connection to Caulder’s death and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say Hunt fled the scene after shooting into the van, which they say was occupied by multiple people. Hunt was found hours later when a state highway patrol helicopter spotted him several miles away from the scene. A sheriff’s office K-9, along with multiple deputies, searched the area and quickly found Hunt in a wooded area of NC Highway 41.

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit and Fairmont Police Department assisted with the search.

“As seen here, the efforts of the local, state and federal agencies working as one has brought some semblance of closure to a grieving family and friends of the victim,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says. “Many want to blame me or law enforcement in general for violent crime associated with such acts when in reality the blame should be directed to the person that committed the act, and he should be held accountable by the courts for his actions.”

Hunt was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.