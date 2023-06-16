Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Head to a Waccamaw Market Cooperative farmer’s market for fresh local produce

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative (WMC) is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties.

WMC includes a regional network of markets sponsored in partnership with public and private organizations.

SURFSIDE BEACH

STARTS APRIL 4

Tuesdays10am – 3pmApril 4 – December 19Corner of Surfside Drive& Willow Drive North

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

STARTS MAY 5

Fridays10am – 3pmMay 5 – December 15925 1st Ave. S.North Myrtle Beach, SC

DOWNTOWN CONWAY

STARTS MAY 6

Saturdays8am – 1pmMay 6 – October 28Under the Main Street BridgeConway, SC

VALOR PARK(MARKET COMMON)

STARTS APRIL 1

Saturdays10am – 3pmApril 1 – December 161120 Farrow ParkwayMarket Common

MURRELLS INLET

STARTS APRIL 30

10am – 2pmSundays: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, August 274460 US-17 BUS.(Lee’s Kitchen parking lot)Murrells Inlet, SC

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

9am – 2pmWednesdays: April 19, September 13, October 11, November 8Prince LawnConway, SC

PAWLEYS ISLAND

STARTS APRIL 23

12pm – 4pmSundays: April 23, May 7, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, August 6, August 20, September 24, October 29, November 26At The Hammock Shops10880 Ocean Hwy.Pawleys Island, SC

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Bates
18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
Coroner identifies 27-year-old woman, victim of fatal accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet
Tropics Update
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development
If you are not in an evacuation zone, it's best to ride out the storm with some hurricane hacks.
Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put
Georgetown Police say four teens are in custody in connection to a pair of fights at Georgetown...
Georgetown Co. teacher suspended after students raced ATVs in school parking lot

Latest News

AR
Add an extra pop to your home with Amazing Rugs
Grand Strand Today - Amazing Rugs
Grand Strand Today - Waccamaw Market Cooperative - Part 3
KC
Sponsored Content: Grand Strand Ketamine Center