Head to a Waccamaw Market Cooperative farmer’s market for fresh local produce

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative (WMC) is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties.

WMC includes a regional network of markets sponsored in partnership with public and private organizations.

SURFSIDE BEACH

STARTS APRIL 4

Tuesdays10am – 3pmApril 4 – December 19Corner of Surfside Drive& Willow Drive North

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

STARTS MAY 5

Fridays10am – 3pmMay 5 – December 15925 1st Ave. S.North Myrtle Beach, SC

DOWNTOWN CONWAY

STARTS MAY 6

Saturdays8am – 1pmMay 6 – October 28Under the Main Street BridgeConway, SC

VALOR PARK(MARKET COMMON)

STARTS APRIL 1

Saturdays10am – 3pmApril 1 – December 161120 Farrow ParkwayMarket Common

MURRELLS INLET

STARTS APRIL 30

10am – 2pmSundays: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, August 274460 US-17 BUS.(Lee’s Kitchen parking lot)Murrells Inlet, SC

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

9am – 2pmWednesdays: April 19, September 13, October 11, November 8Prince LawnConway, SC

PAWLEYS ISLAND

STARTS APRIL 23

12pm – 4pmSundays: April 23, May 7, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, August 6, August 20, September 24, October 29, November 26At The Hammock Shops10880 Ocean Hwy.Pawleys Island, SC

