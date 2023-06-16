Head to a Waccamaw Market Cooperative farmer’s market for fresh local produce
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative (WMC) is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties.
WMC includes a regional network of markets sponsored in partnership with public and private organizations.
SURFSIDE BEACH
STARTS APRIL 4
Tuesdays10am – 3pmApril 4 – December 19Corner of Surfside Drive& Willow Drive North
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
STARTS MAY 5
Fridays10am – 3pmMay 5 – December 15925 1st Ave. S.North Myrtle Beach, SC
DOWNTOWN CONWAY
STARTS MAY 6
Saturdays8am – 1pmMay 6 – October 28Under the Main Street BridgeConway, SC
VALOR PARK(MARKET COMMON)
STARTS APRIL 1
Saturdays10am – 3pmApril 1 – December 161120 Farrow ParkwayMarket Common
MURRELLS INLET
STARTS APRIL 30
10am – 2pmSundays: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, August 274460 US-17 BUS.(Lee’s Kitchen parking lot)Murrells Inlet, SC
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
9am – 2pmWednesdays: April 19, September 13, October 11, November 8Prince LawnConway, SC
PAWLEYS ISLAND
STARTS APRIL 23
12pm – 4pmSundays: April 23, May 7, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, August 6, August 20, September 24, October 29, November 26At The Hammock Shops10880 Ocean Hwy.Pawleys Island, SC
Learn more here!
