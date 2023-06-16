FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances, beautiful weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The upcoming weekend continues to look beautiful for those plans! We’re giving you the First Alert to increasing sunshine & decreasing rain chances.

TODAY

A few more clouds linger overhead this morning with another mild morning. Temperatures today should climb into the mid 80s for the beaches with a stiff west wind warming inland locations into the lower 90s.

A nice day on tap with temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon, an isolated shower or two will be possible but most locations should remain dry.

THIS WEEKEND

An area of high pressure moves in for the upcoming weekend bringing plenty of sunshine and minimal rain chances for the both Saturday & Sunday.

This weekend is going to be beautiful for those outdoor plans. (WMBF)

Temperatures for both days look to be in the mid 80s for the Grand Strand with the lower 90s for inland areas. For those heading to the beach this weekend, low tide will be in the early afternoon, making for a wonderful weekend to spread out on the sand & enjoy the sunshine.

NEXT WEEK

As we head into next week, rain chances will increase quickly. Model guidance loves the idea of a cut-off low across the Ohio Valley PLUS increasing tropical moisture. If this trend continues, next week could be a cool & damp week for some. Rain chances for now will go from 30% on Monday to 60% on Tuesday & Wednesday. Cooler temperatures move in with more clouds and showers for the middle of the week.

Rain chances increase by the middle of next week as an unsettled weather pattern moves into the forecast. (WMBF)

