FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development

Tropics Update
Tropics Update
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re keeping an eye on a disturbance in an unusual spot for mid-June as the chance of tropical development is increasing over the next seven days.

A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Typically, this would be where storms and disturbances would be more common near August, September & October. We refer to this area as the main development region for the peak of hurricane season.

There's a medium chance of development that we need to watch for the next week.
There's a medium chance of development that we need to watch for the next week.(WMBF)

Over the next few days, environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 40% over the next seven days.

