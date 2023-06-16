Code Red air quality alert issued in Brunswick County due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - An ongoing wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Supply is causing smoke and air quality issues in the area as of Friday, June 16.

Air quality in southeastern N.C.

At Friday morning at 10 a.m., the air quality was set at orange for New Hanover and Pender counties and Code Red for Brunswick County. This follows a Code Orange alert from Thursday in all three counties.

Code Orange means that the air is unhealthy for groups that are sensitive to smoke. Older adults, younger children and people with respiratory conditions like asthma are advised to limit heavy or lengthy exertion outdoors, according to the DEQ.

Code Red means that the air is unhealthy for everyone, and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Code Red also means that a burn ban is in place for Brunswick County.

Status of the wildfire

Per the N.C. Forest Service, a controlled burn in the area turned into a wildfire Thursday morning at around 10:30 a.m. It has since burned roughly 2,500 acres as of Friday, June 16.

The fire is being described as the Pulp Road Fire by the NCFS, burning east of N.C. 211 in the Green Swamp Game Land and Green Swamp Nature Preserve. Smoke from the fire has been spotted throughout southeastern North Carolina.

The N.C. Forest Service said on Friday that significant smoke is expected in the nearby Brunswick County area and the northeast of Wilmington, and that Highway 17 and other corridors could be impacted with substantial smoke that reduces visibility overnight and into Saturday.

“The N.C. Forest Service is mobilizing its Red Incident Management Team to take command of the Pulp Road Fire. Currently, operational resources working this fire include multiple engine and tractor plow strike teams as well as aircraft providing aerial support,” a Forest Service announcement from Friday states.

NCFS also reminds the public to keep drones away from wildfires, as they compromise the safety of pilots and can interfere with firefighting efforts. the Nature Conservancy in North Carolina has closed the Green Swamp Nature Preserve as a result of the fire.

As of Friday, NCFS says that no structures are threatened and nobody has been injured by the fire.

Residents react to the ongoing conditions: “If you look back there, you can see nothing but smoke.”

Air quality advisory issued due to wildfire at Green Swamp Game Land in Brunswick County

The smoky conditions did not stop everyone from going outside Thursday. Dylan Stott was fishing at Belville Riverwalk Park when he noticed the smell.

“I’ve been noticing, like, ashes coming out of that dock over here, I didn’t know what it was. I thought people were smoking,” said Stott. “And if you look back there, you can see nothing but smoke.”

Lauren Lauritson was visiting the park with her family amid the haze.

“There was a bunch of debris falling into the water, which is sad. But now it’s really smoky and I just want to go inside,” Lauritson said. “I would never expect this much smoke and everything, but I do love coming to this park all the time.”

