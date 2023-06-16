Submit a Tip
CMC prepares to launch new internal communication system ahead of hurricane season

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Medical emergencies don’t stop when the weather gets bad and with the Grand Strand being home to over 300,000 people, being prepared and having a hurricane plan is crucial for medical centers like Conway Medical Center (CMC)

CMC, like many across the Grand Strand, prepares for hurricane season throughout the year.

Since Conway is not in an immediate evacuation zone, CMC does not shut its doors so when hurricanes hit, the medical center must be prepared to make it through any storm.

CMC is one of the few medical facilities that stay open during storms because of its location and level of preparedness.

Generators and extra supplies are just a few of the precautions CMC takes. However, Dr. Paul Richardson, CMC’s Chief Medical Officer said this year CMC is rolling out a new communication system.

“We’re bringing on another system, as well. An internal system that will be online within the next few months,” said Dr. Richardson.

The system will allow medical professionals to better communicate with each other and provide quick and efficient medical care to patients.

Additionally, CMC trains its new resident physicians on how to be field medical leaders in the event of an emergency.

