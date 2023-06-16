Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Add an extra pop to your home with Amazing Rugs

By TJ Ross
Jun. 16, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Area rugs offer numerous benefits to both the aesthetics and comfort of a space.

Not only do they add a pop of style and texture to a room, but they also create a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

Area rugs are also a practical solution to protect floors from wear and tear or spills.

With endless options in styles, colors, sizes, and materials, area rugs are an affordable way to transform any room for the better.

Go visit their showroom in Surfside Beach.

Learn more here!

