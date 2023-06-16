Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Abortion providers in NC file federal lawsuit challenging state’s new restrictions

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Dr. Beverly Gray, an OB-GYN at Duke Health, are asking a...
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Dr. Beverly Gray, an OB-GYN at Duke Health, are asking a federal judge to block numerous provisions they argue are unclear and unconstitutional, or to place an injunction on the law to prevent it from being enforced.(MGN)
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion providers in North Carolina filed a federal lawsuit Friday that challenges several provisions of a state law banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in the dwindling days before the new restrictions take effect.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Dr. Beverly Gray, an OB-GYN at Duke Health, are asking a federal judge to block numerous provisions they argue are unclear and unconstitutional, or to place an injunction on the law to prevent it from being enforced.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court comes one month after the Republican supermajority in the state’s General Assembly fast-tracked the law through both chambers and overrode a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who called it “an egregious, unacceptable attack on the women of our state.”

He and other abortion-rights supporters have raised concerns about several provisions addressed in the complaint, including one that the plaintiffs argue could prevent providers from performing a medication abortion after 10 weeks of pregnancy, despite another provision stating it’s lawful through 12 weeks.

That is one example of the contradictory and confusing nature of the law, said lead attorney Brigitte Amiri, the deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project.

The new restrictions are set to take effect July 1.

Republicans had pitched the 47-page proposal as a middle-ground change to an existing state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for rape or incest. The new law adds those exceptions, extending the limit through 20 weeks for rape and incest and through 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies, including certain physical or genetic disorders that can be diagnosed prenatally.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Bates
18-year-old, 2 minors charged in connection to late-night Ocean Boulevard shooting
Coroner identifies 27-year-old woman, victim of fatal accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet
Tropics Update
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development
If you are not in an evacuation zone, it's best to ride out the storm with some hurricane hacks.
Hurricane evacuation: Why some Grand Strand residents should stay put
Georgetown Police say four teens are in custody in connection to a pair of fights at Georgetown...
Georgetown Co. teacher suspended after students raced ATVs in school parking lot

Latest News

Shanelle Ridgeway
Woman accused of throwing baby against outside wall, police say
Designated hitter Derek Bender was named to the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-America...
Bender named to 2023 ABCA/Rawlings All-America First Team
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office captured Lakota Hunt who was wanted in connection to a...
Robeson County investigators capture suspect wanted in homicide investigation
The future site of the new Horry County Fire Rescue Station off Burcale Road in the Forestbrook...
Horry County Fire Rescue provides estimated completion dates for 3 new fire stations