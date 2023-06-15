U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study Waccamaw River flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Horry County are hosting public meetings to solicit public input as they consider flood risk reduction measures for flood impacts along the Waccamaw River and its tributaries.

The study will evaluate both structural and nonstructural measures to reduce flood risks to structures, transportation routes and life safety.

Primary impact areas have been initially identified based on historical flooding information and include Bucksport, Socastee, the City of Conway, Red Bluff, and Longs.

However, frustration is rising in Bucksport after the community was struck twice by record flooding from the rivers in 2016 and 2018.

“We’ve heard your plans so we’re wondering when are you going to get started, when are we going to see something,” said Thresla Dewitt.

Some lifelong residents say they never dealt with flooding in the passed.

“When I was a kid it never flooded from the Waccamaw,” said Vita Mishoe-Wilson.

The $3.9 million study will be cost-shared 50-50 with Horry County and it kicked off on Aug. 19, 2022, when the cost-share agreement was signed.

Project Manager Bethany Ward says the input from these meetings helps them come up with unique plans for each community.

“We want to make sure we’re identifying the right flood areas,” said Ward.

Ward says next July they plan to release a draft of the feasibility study for the public to review; however, the residents of Bucksport say they don’t have another four years to waste.

“I continue to pray that one day they will tell us we’re ready to get started,” said Dewitt.

