Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Strand emergency management share plans for hurricane preparedness

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County is preparing for hurricane season and encouraging the community to as well with hurricane kits, a plan, and most importantly knowledge of evacuation zones.

The county has a population of nearly 65,000 people and previous storms have displaced the community and destroyed parts of Historic Georgetown, Georgetown Landing, and Belle Isle Marinas.

When the weather gets bad, officials say the best plan of action is to get out. To make it easy for residents to know their zones and which evacuation routes to take, public street signs have a colored band at the top.

To make sure the county first responders are helping residents the best they can, Georgetown County Emergency Manager Brandon Ellis said that residents can help by filling out the 2023 Hurricane Survey.

The 2023 Hurricane Survey is a partnership with the State of South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD).

Ellis said this study is conducted every 10 years, with the latest update being done in 2010. Responses from the survey provide the state with crucial data to help emergency personnel plan and respond more effectively.

To complete the survey you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill
Multiple agencies responded to the Socastee Swing Bridge on Monday after a car went into the...
Coroner identifies victim after car drove off Socastee Swing Bridge
‘Outer Banks’ begins filming season 4 in S.C., seeks extras
Patriot's Way apartments
Heightened police presence after shooting in Myrtle Beach apartment community, police say
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

State-wide exercises, supplies: Red Cross prepped to keep you safe during hurricane season
‘It’s a job they don’t take lightly’: Emergency management preparing for hurricane evacuations
South Strand first responders share plans for hurricane preparedness
WMBF News at 6
Hurricane Week: South Strand and the infamous hurricanes that have hit the area