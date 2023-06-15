South Strand emergency management share plans for hurricane preparedness

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County is preparing for hurricane season and encouraging the community to as well with hurricane kits, a plan, and most importantly knowledge of evacuation zones.

The county has a population of nearly 65,000 people and previous storms have displaced the community and destroyed parts of Historic Georgetown, Georgetown Landing, and Belle Isle Marinas.

When the weather gets bad, officials say the best plan of action is to get out. To make it easy for residents to know their zones and which evacuation routes to take, public street signs have a colored band at the top.

To make sure the county first responders are helping residents the best they can, Georgetown County Emergency Manager Brandon Ellis said that residents can help by filling out the 2023 Hurricane Survey.

The 2023 Hurricane Survey is a partnership with the State of South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD).

Ellis said this study is conducted every 10 years, with the latest update being done in 2010. Responses from the survey provide the state with crucial data to help emergency personnel plan and respond more effectively.

To complete the survey you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.