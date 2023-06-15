Multiple suspects in custody after late-night Ocean Blvd. shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple suspects are in custody after a shooting on Ocean Blvd. Wednesday night.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers detained several people just before 11 p.m. after they allegedly opened fire near the Atlantica Resort.

According to the report, no one was hurt; however, MBPD has not yet released the names of the suspects.

MBPD says to expect to see additional police presence in the area while the incident is being investigated.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-010030.

