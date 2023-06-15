Submit a Tip
‘Look at that!’: Woman playing lottery for first time wins $52k a year for life

Ruth Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home...
Ruth Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.(Oregon Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (Gray News) – An Oregon woman playing the lottery for the first time got very lucky.

According to the Oregon Lottery, 73-year-old Ruth Salvatore decided to play the Win for Life draw game for the first time on June 5 and ended up winning $52,000 every year for life.

At first, Salvatore said she saw she had won $2 on one of the five tickets she purchased.

On her final ticket, she discovered she was a jackpot winner.

She ran into the living room to share the news with her husband.

“Look at that,” she said, pointing to her phone with excitement. “Look at that!”

Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.

Coincidentally, the couple will be celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary this month – making “52″ a very special number for them.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Grants Pass.

